Video of Rizwan Offering Prayers on a Street in the US Goes Viral

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has once again won hearts after he was spotted offering prayers somewhere on a street in the United States of America (USA).

In a short video that went viral on social media, the right-handed batter can be seen offering Maghrib prayer while parking his car on the side during his visit to the USA.

Babar Azam and Rizwan enrolled in the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS) executive education program, making them the first Pakistani cricketers to do so.

Mohammad Rizwan stopped his car and offered namaz on the street in US 🇺🇲 Ma Shaa Allah ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2FDpXjEcQv — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 6, 2023

Rizwan said, “It is a huge honor to represent Pakistan on such a global stage. We are going to the BEMS program at Harvard to learn from the best of the best in the world.”

Earlier, a photo of Rizwan went viral on social media, showing him presenting his teacher with a copy of the Holy Quran and receiving appreciation from cricket fans.

Earlier this year, Mohammad Rizwan delivered a speech on his firm belief in Allah Almighty in a mosque in Lahore at the start of the third Ashra of the holy month of Ramadan.

Last year, during the tri-nation series in New Zealand before the T20 World Cup, Rizwan also delivered a sermon on Islamic doctrine to the Muslim community in Christchurch.