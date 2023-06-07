Govt Allocates Over Rs. 3 Billion to HEC’s Sports Projects for 2023-24

The Government of Pakistan has proposed to allocate a substantial amount to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in the FY2023-24 budget.

According to the proposed budget, HEC will receive a total of Rs. 59.71 billion for the upcoming fiscal year. This amount will also include numerous sports projects under the HEC banner.

Ongoing projects such as the establishment of Kamyab Jawab Sports Academies and Youth Olympics, and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League have been allocated Rs. 300 million and Rs. 497.9 million respectively.

In addition, further sports projects which include the construction of the National Sports City in Narowal and the strengthening and upgradation of academic research and sports facilities at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Science (LUMHS) in Jamshoro have been allocated Rs. 1.5 billion and Rs. 300 million respectively.

Furthermore, one new sports project, which is the establishment of the Institute of Sports has been allocated Rs. 500 million.

Out of the overall budget of Rs. 59.71 billion of the HEC, over Rs. 3 billion have been proposed to be allocated to the sports related projects, which is a substantial decrease from the previous budget.

Here is the breakdown of the projects: