Govt to Allocate Rs. 1.9 Billion for Sports Projects Across Pakistan in 2023-24

The government of Pakistan has proposed a budget of only Rs. 1.90 billion for the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division in the upcoming FY2023-24 budget.

A total of Rs. 8.511 billion had been approved for various ongoing sports projects across the country in the last budget. Out of the Rs. 8.511 billion, Rs. 2.57 billion is the estimated expenditure up until 30 June 2023, while Rs. 5.93 billion will be carried forward.

Ongoing projects such as the rehabilitation and upgradation of existing facilities at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad for the hosting of the South Asian Games have got a significant share of the total budget, amounting to Rs. 611 million.

Other projects such as the replacement of Synthetic Hockey Turfs in Seven Cities including Islamabad, Faisalabad, Wah Cantt, Peshawar, Quetta, Muzaffarabad, and Swat, and the establishment of Bio Mechanical Lab at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad have been allocated Rs. 250 million and Rs. 120 million respectively.

Overall, Rs. 1.7 billion has been allocated to the ongoing sports projects in the country.

Here is the breakdown of the ongoing projects:

In addition, the government has also proposed three new sporting projects in the country. According to the proposed PSDP, the three new projects include the holding of the National Games, revamping and provision of sports facilities at Kashmore, and construction of 250 mini sports complexes. It is pertinent to mention here that the National Games have already taken place.

A total of Rs. 200 million has been proposed for these new projects. Out of the Rs, 200 million, Rs. 150 million has been proposed for the holding of national games while the remaining Rs. 50 million have been allocated to the other two projects.