Govt Approves Rs. 1.5 Billion to Locally Produce Fast Response Boats

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jun 7, 2023 | 5:16 pm

The federal government has approved the local production of fast response boats (FRBs), which play a vital role in ensuring maritime security.

An official document available with ProPakistani reveals that the government has approved a total budget of Rs. 1.5 billion for this project. Out of this amount, Rs. 300 million has been allocated for the FRB initiative in the upcoming Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) 2023-24.

In addition, the government has allocated Rs. 272 million to acquire advanced drones for conducting aerial photographic surveys in the same fiscal year.

These drones will allow efficient and precise data collection from above, supporting various purposes such as monitoring, mapping, and surveillance.

Aside from these, a total amount of Rs. 1.585 billion, including Rs. 1.522 billion in foreign aid has been allocated for the development of the New Generation National Geodetic Datum of Pakistan. Out of the total amount, Rs. 9 million, including Rs. 4 million foreign aid, has been allocated for this project in the PSDP 2023-24.

