Islamabad and Karachi Named Cheapest Cities for Foreigners

Islamabad and Karachi were ranked as the cheapest cities for expatriates in 2023 by Mercer, a US-based asset management company. Islamabad was ranked first, and Karachi was ranked second.

The cost of living index is based on a combination of goods and services that are typically used by expatriates. The index includes housing, transportation, food, clothing, entertainment, and other expenses.

The following is a list of the top 10 least costly cities for expatriates in 2023, according to Mercer’s ranking:

Ranking City Country 1. Islamabad Pakistan 2. Karachi Pakistan 3. Havana Cuba 4. Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 5. Dushanbe Tajikistan 6. Windhoek Namibia 7. Ankara Turkey 8. Durban South Africa 9. Tunis Tunisia 10. Tashkent Uzbekistan

Consequently, here is the list of the top ten most expensive cities for expatriates in 2023:

Ranking City Country 1. Hong Kong Hong Kong (China) 2. Singapore Singapore 3. Zurich Switzerland 4. Geneva Switzerland 5. Basel Switzerland 6. New York City United States of America (USA) 7. Bern Switzerland 8. Tel Aviv Israel 9. Copenhagen Denmark 10. Nassau Bahamas

Mercer conducts cost of living data research twice a year to help multinational companies and governments evaluate compensation for their overseas employees. The survey analyzes more than 200 goods and services, including currency fluctuations, inflation, and accommodation rates, to determine the cost of living packages for internationally mobile employees.