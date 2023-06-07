NADRA Launches Home Service for CNICs in Karachi

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is launching a new biker service in Karachi. This service will allow people to get their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) processed at home, without having to visit a NADRA center.

The biker service is a portable NADRA center that will be staffed by the authority’s employees. They will use motorbikes to travel to people’s homes and register them for a CNIC. The service will also offer a female registration option, where female NADRA employees will use scooters to register women only.

The service will charge an additional fee, in addition to the standard CNIC processing fee. The CNIC will be delivered to the applicant’s home after the process is complete.

It is expected to be launched in Karachi in the coming weeks, rolling out to other cities later.

Here are some of the benefits of the biker service:

Convenience: People will no longer have to travel to a NADRA center to get their CNIC processed.

Flexibility: The biker service will be available at home, at the applicant’s convenience.

Accessibility: It will make it easier for people with disabilities or mobility issues to get their CNIC processed.

