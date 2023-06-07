OpenAI CEO Lauds UAE For Talking About AI Before it Was Cool

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of UAE met with Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT.

They discussed ways to strengthen partnerships between the UAE government and OpenAI for AI-driven solutions.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed affirmed the government’s interest in enhancing partnerships with global technology companies and supporting tech entrepreneurs.

The UAE government intends to create an environment for technology talent, creatives, and start-ups to flourish and develop solutions for a better future.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai.

During his visit to Abu Dhabi, Altman spoke at an open forum held at Hub71, where he commended the emirate and UAE for their early adoption of technology.

He expressed hope that the region could play a central role in the global conversation surrounding the development of safe AI. He also acknowledged UAE’s long-standing engagement with AI, even before it became cool.