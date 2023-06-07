Wasim Akram Makes Shocking Revelation About His Retirement

Former captain, Wasim Akram, has made a shocking revelation about his retirement from international cricket, stating that the PCB chairman at that time did not approve of him.

During an interview, Akram mentioned that he still possessed the ability to continue playing cricket, but being consistently dropped from the team compelled him to retire.

“Two years before my international retirement, I was asked to retire from red-ball cricket, although I continued playing ODIs for two more years,” revealed Wasim Akram.

The left-arm pacer further added that despite his performances being up to the mark, the cricket board sidelined him from the national squad after the 2023 World Cup.

When asked about his decision to play county cricket after the World Cup, Wasim Akram stated that he signed up with Hampshire to demonstrate his capabilities to the PCB.

“I quit playing Tests two years ago. In the first four-day game, Hampshire had me bowl 28 overs on Day 1. As a result, I was unable to walk for three days,” added the left-arm pacer.

It is worth mentioning that the Lahor-born cricketer is widely regarded as the finest left-arm fast bowler the cricketing world has ever seen, due to his exceptional bowling skills.

Known as the King of Swing, Wasim Akram left an indelible mark by amassing a remarkable 414 wickets in Tests and an equally astonishing 502 wickets in ODIs.