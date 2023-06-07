Punjab Govt’s Plan to Cut Retirement Benefits Faces Backlash

The government of Punjab has made the decision to reduce the Leave Preparatory to Retirement (LPR) and gratuity benefits for its employees. This decision will be implemented this year and will impact approximately two million government workers.

The LPR and gratuity benefits will be reduced to half of their current level. Meaning government employees will receive only half the amount of money they would have previously, and they will also only be able to take half as many leaves before retirement.

This decision has been met with outrage from government employees. A joint movement has been formed by several unions, including the Punjab Professors and College Lecturers Association (PPLA), Punjab Civil Secretariat Employees Council, Punjab Teachers Union, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), and Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Association.

The union leaders argue that the caretaker government does not have the authority to change employment rules. This move will also cause financial difficulties for government employees who are struggling due to high inflation.

The government has defended its decision by stating that it is necessary to reduce the financial burden on the state. However, the unions have pledged to continue their protests until the decision is reversed.