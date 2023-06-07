Pakistani Mangoes to Go By Road to China This Year

For the first time ever, Pakistani mangoes will be transported to Xinjiang, China via a land route. This initiative is being led by Sadequain Shipping Line, a Karachi-based logistics company. They have successfully shipped seafood from Karachi to Kashgar, China via land, giving them the confidence to proceed with the mango export plan.

The mangoes will be transported from Multan, a major mango-producing city, to Tashkurgan via the Karakoram Highway. From there, they will be distributed to various cities in Xinjiang.

Refrigerated containers will be used during transportation. These containers will provide a temperature-controlled environment ranging from -20 to 25 degrees Celsius.

The journey from Multan to Tashkurgan is estimated to take approximately six days, including customs clearance time in Sost and Tashkurgan. In addition to mangoes, cherries from Gilgit-Baltistan are also expected to be exported to Xinjiang.

Sadequain Shipping Line is planning to expand its operations to other parts of China, particularly Guangzhou, and Shenzhen. The company’s CEO Tayyab Khan will travel to China next week to discuss the new route with potential partners.

This development is significant for trade between Pakistan and China. It will help to strengthen economic relations between the countries and create new opportunities for business.