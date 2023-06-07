WTC Final 2023: How Pakistani Broadcasters Failed Cricket Fans

Pakistan’s sports broadcasting system has failed cricket fans by writing off the worth of the World Test Championship final.

In a country where cricket is akin to religion, the absence of the World Test Championship final on Pakistani television screens has left millions of fans feeling betrayed and disheartened. Pakistan’s sports broadcasting system, once again, has shown its seams and flaws, proving to be highly unprofessional and out of touch with the desires of cricket enthusiasts.

The failure to broadcast this high-profile event not only highlights the inadequacy of the system but also underlines a degradation of responsibility towards the game and its passionate followers.

While it is true that Pakistan did not qualify for the final of the championship, it does not make the contest irrelevant or unattractive for the true lovers of the sport. Cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan have always shown great interest in watching high-quality matches, regardless of the participating teams.

Biggest Test Battle of the Year

The World Test Championship final between India and Australia features some of the greatest players of the era, including David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Virat Kohli. These are the names that inspire millions, and their absence from Pakistani screens is a significant blow to the fans.

The Oval Stadium is currently hosting this historic event, where two cricketing giants are battling it out for the glory of becoming the Test champion of the world. This is a contest that cricket lovers worldwide are eagerly following, and Pakistan should have been no exception. However, due to the incompetence of Pakistan’s sports broadcasters, fans in the country are deprived of the opportunity to witness this mega event.

The sheer disappointment among fans and the ensuing backlash towards the broadcasters is entirely justified. The sports broadcasting system holds the responsibility of delivering quality content and ensuring that fans can enjoy the game they love. By neglecting to broadcast the World Test Championship final, the broadcasters have shown a lack of respect for the sport and its followers. This disregard tarnishes their reputation and erodes the trust that fans had placed in them.

The repercussions of this decision are not limited to the current match alone. It raises concerns about the future of sports broadcasting in Pakistan. If the system cannot prioritize a high-profile event like the World Test Championship final, one can only wonder how they will handle other cricket tournaments or sporting events in the future. For those who don’t understand the context, this game is as important as the final of a T20 or ODI World Cup.

The absence of such events on television screens will not only dampen the spirits of fans but also hinder the growth and promotion of the game within the country.

While some of the viewers have turned to alternate means of broadcasting, the negligence of the sports channels has deprived a large number of passionate fans from witnessing the greatest Test battle of the year.

How to Watch World Test Championship Live Stream

Fans in Pakistan can watch the ongoing World Test Championship final between India and Australia on ICC TV.

Cricket is a sport that unites nations, creates heroes, and inspires generations. In Pakistan, it holds a special place in the hearts of millions. To deny fans the opportunity to watch the World Test Championship Final is to disregard their passion and devotion to the game. It is time for the sports broadcasting system in Pakistan to recognize the importance of the viewers and deliver on its promises. Only then can the true spirit of cricket be celebrated and cherished by all.