Zardari Vows to Raise Pakistan’s Forex Reserves to $100 Billion

Former President Asif Ali Zardari has said that he is confident of taking Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves to $100 billion.

During a meeting with party ticket holders in Lahore, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman said that he read several books on the economy during his time in jail.

“When I take charge of the economy, I will take the foreign exchange reserves to $100 billion,” Zardari reportedly said during the meeting.

According to the latest data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the foreign currency reserves held by the central were recorded at $4.091 billion on May 26 while overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, currently stand at $9.513 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s overall liquid foreign currency reserves have never crossed the $30 billion mark.