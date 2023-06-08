Former Indian Cricketer Not Happy With One-Off Final to Decide WTC Title

Former cricketer, Aakash Chopra, has voiced his opinion on the format of the World Test Championship, suggesting that the mace should be decided through a three-match series.

The cricketer-turned-commentator took to Twitter on the first day of the WTC Final to express his concerns about the limited attention given to the longest format of the game.

ALSO READ PM Lauds PCB for Taking Stern Stance on Asia Cup 2023 Issue

Citing the lack of time and respect given to Test cricket, the former Indian cricketer questioned the rationale behind condensing the pinnacle event of the WTC into a single match.

Aakash Chopra further suggested that the team leading the table at the end of the two-year cycle should be declared the winner, a practice that was followed in the past.

Find it really uncomfortable that you are okay to have a championship spread over two years…but can’t find time for a three-test series at the end of the 24 month cycle.

While everybody claims that it’s the Ultimate Format, nobody has the time to give the respect it deserves 🙏… — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 7, 2023

“If you can not accommodate three Tests, why bother with the finals at all? The team that has topped the table over 2 years should be given the mace,” Aakash Chopra questioned.

ALSO READ Pakistan Refuses to Play Matches in Ahmedabad During World Cup

India, who finished second in the WTC points table, currently faces Australia, the table-toppers, in the ultimate showdown at the historic Kennington Oval in London.

Aakash, who represented India in 10 Tests, went on to say that there is also no uniformity in terms of how many Tests each series should have and how many series a team plays.

Talking about the match, Australia endedd the first day in style by scoring 327 runs for three wickets, with Travis Head scoring 146* and Steven Smith on 95* runs.