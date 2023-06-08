Pakistan Refuses to Play Matches in Ahmedabad During World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed its reservations regarding playing their matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the upcoming World Cup 2023.

Najam Sethi has conveyed to ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Officer Geoff Allardice that Pakistan will not play in Ahmedabad unless it is the final match.

As per media reports, the PCB Chairman has clearly stated to the ICC bosses that Pakistan would prefer not to play in Ahmedabad, except for a knockout game like the final.

The source added that Sethi has requested the ICC to schedule matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata if the team receives clearance from the Pakistani government.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its desire to schedule the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In an effort to address the concerns and seek assurance from Pakistan regarding their participation in the upcoming World Cup, the ICC heads recently traveled to Lahore.

Upon their return, they declared Pakistan a peaceful country for sports and expressed satisfaction with its capability to host the upcoming Champions Trophy in 2025.

Last month, it was reported that Pakistan is likely to face India in the much-anticipated encounter of the World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 15.

It was also reported that Pakistan and Bangladesh could play most of their matches in Chennai, Bengaluru, Guwahati, and Kolkata, with each team playing nine matches.