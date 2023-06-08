Govt Proposes Rs. 22 Billion Development Funds for CPEC Projects in Budget 2023-24

Amid the planned revival of different initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework, the federal government has proposed around Rs. 22 billion for different projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2023-24.

Budget documents revealed that the government has proposed Rs. 5 billion for the improvement and widening of Chitral Booni-Mastuj-Shandur (under CPEC). The project was approved by the ECNEC on November 7, 2022.

Further, Rs. 2.5 billion has been proposed for Nokundi-Mashkhel Road (CPEC), which was approved by CDWP on June 6, 2020.

The government has proposed Rs. 5 billion for Zhob to Kuchlak Road (CPEC) Western Corridor–the integral part of the CPEC. This project was approved by the ECNEC on March 28, 2019.

Further, Rs. 400 million has been proposed under the PSDP for the construction of the KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118.057 Km) part of CPEC. The project was approved by the ECNEC on December 19, 2015.

For Karachi-Lahore Motorway (Land Acquisition) under CPEC, the government has proposed Rs. 2.5 billion which was approved by the ECNEC on July 3, 2014.

The government has also proposed Rs. 50 million for land acquisition and resettlement for CPEC- Islamabad-Raikot Section (Phase-I), Havelian-Thakot which was approved by the ECNEC on March 7, 2018.

For the construction of the dual carriageway connecting M-2 at Neela Dullah via Khaur with M-14 CPEC Western Corridor at Kharpa Pindi Gheb, the government has proposed Rs. 2.580 billion, the approval of which is under process.

The government has proposed Rs. 250 million for academic collaboration under the CPEC Consortium of Universities which was approved by CDWP on March 20, 2020.

In the PSDP 2023-24, the government has proposed Rs. 740 million for strengthening of Core Network and Expansion of PERN footprints through CPEC Optical Fiber (PERNIII) which was approved by CDWP on March 29, 2018.

The government has proposed Rs. 113 million for the construction of offices for IB along with CPEC (Sost, Gilgit, Mansehra), Gwadar, and Khuzdar Turbat. The total cost of the project is Rs. 473.556 million which was approved by CDWP on April 11, 2017.

The government has proposed Rs. 250 million for the Centre of Excellence for the CPEC which was approved by CDWP in April 2016.

In the PSDP 2023-24, the government has proposed Rs. 60 million for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Support Project (CPECSP) at the Ministry of Railways which DDWP approved on October 13, 2020.

For the preliminary Design/Drawings for the Upgradation/rehabilitation of mainline (ML1) and the Establishment of Dryport near Havelian under the CPEC and hiring of design/drawings vetting consultants, the government has proposed Rs. 468.634 million which was approved by ECNEC on April 12, 2017.

For the up-gradation of Pakistan Railways’ existing Main Line-1 (ML-I) and the Establishment of Dryport near Havelian (2018-22) Phase-1 (CPEC), the government has proposed Rs. 200 million which was approved by the ECNEC.

The government has proposed Rs. 44 million for the establishment of the Project Management Unit (PMU) on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor-Industrial Cooperation Development Project (CPEC-ICDP) in the PSDP 2023-24.