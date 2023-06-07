Govt Approves Over 160 Road Projects in Upcoming Budget

The new fiscal budget is set for release on Friday, pertinently warranting proposals for various development projects.

According to an official document available with ProPakistani, the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has forwarded a summary to the National Economic Council (NEC) against funds for various road projects in the upcoming fiscal year (FY 2023-24).

The department has proposed a budget for over 160 road projects, both new and ongoing. The document entails the following particulars:

The total approved cost of approximately Rs. 2,881 billion for all National Highway Authority (NHA) projects.

The total foreign aid for these projects is approximately Rs. 459 billion.

The amount proposed for allocation in FY 2023-24 is approximately Rs. 161 billion.

The foreign aid proposed for allocation in FY 2023-24 is approximately Rs. 13 billion.

The road projects include the construction, rehabilitation, and feasibility studies of various projects. Out of more than 160 projects, here are some of the major ones:

Dualization of Rawalpindi – Kahuta Road (28.4 KM) including a 4-lane bridge over Sihala Railway Pass, Sihala Bypass, and Kahuta Bypass, and land acquisition

Construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) Link (4-Lane) via Narang Mandi to Narowal (101.41km)

Quetta Western Bypass (23 km)

Construction of a 6-Lane Highway from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore Ring Road (18.3 km) over river Ravi (Lahore Eastern Bypass)

Construction of Faisalabad – Khanewal M-4 motorway, (184 km)

Construction of Infrastructure and Allied works for Metro Bus Services Peshawar morr – New International Airport (25.6 km)

Karachi – Lahore Motorway Land Acquisition at Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Multan-Sukkur Sukkur-Hyderabad

Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3) section of Karachi – Lahore Motorway.

Land acquisition and resettlement for China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC)- Islamabad-Raikot Section (Phase-I), Havelian-Thakot (120.12 km)

Peshawar Karachi Motorway (PKM) Project Construction of Sukkur-Multan Section (392 km)

Rehabilitation of the National Highways Network damaged due to unprecedented monsoon rains & flash floods

Construction of Tourism Highway from Lower Topa Murree to Chak Pandori via Kotli Sattian, length = 123.62 Km, District Rawalpindi.

Some of these projects have been ongoing for the past decade or more. As a result, the cost of these projects has increased significantly over time. Whether or not any of them will conclude in a timely fashion, remains to be seen.