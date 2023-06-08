Pakistan to Gets its First “Green” Hydrogen Production Plant

Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh has announced declared that Sindh will generate 150,000 KG of “green” hydrogen, Pakistan’s first project of this kind. The project, which will be powered by wind and solar energy (hence the green), is anticipated to create thousands of job opportunities.

In October 2021, the Sindh government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a Chinese firm to initiate the project, which aims to produce around 150,000 kg of green hydrogen per day from a 400 MW capacity plant.

Green hydrogen is an eco-friendly fuel generated from renewable sources like solar panels or wind turbines. When burned, it does not emit greenhouse gases and only produces water, making it a more sustainable option than fossil fuels.

The Sindh government has allocated 7,000 acres of land in the Gharo district of Thatta for the project, which is expected to be completed within three years. Green hydrogen production marks a significant advancement for Pakistan towards a clean energy future. The project is also expected to stimulate the economy and create numerous job opportunities.