Real Value’ of Dollar Still Below Rs. 250: Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that some hidden hands were involved in keeping the Pakistani rupee undervalued artificially.

At the launch of ‘Economic Survey 2022-23’ on Thursday, the minister said it seemed that some hidden hands were involved in keeping the Pakistani rupee undervalued artificially.

After I took over the charge of the Finance Ministry, the dollar plunged to Rs. 217 in a single day but the price reversed mysteriously.

However, he once again warned the hoarders to bring the dollars into the market as its price was going to fall very soon. He said the Pakistani rupee was undervalued by at least Rs. 45 against the dollar.

The Pakistani rupee reversed its 4-day losing streak against the US Dollar during intraday trade today after opening trade at 286.7 in the interbank market. At today’s close, the PKR appreciated by 0.027 percent and closed at 286.8 after gaining seven paisas today.