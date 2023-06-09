Govt Announces Big Discount for Payments at Islamabad Restaurants Using Cards and Wallets

By Ahsan Gardezi | Published Jun 9, 2023 | 4:53 pm

To encourage digital payments in the Federal Territory of Islamabad, the rate of tax on credit card payments for restaurant services has been reduced from 15 percent to 5 percent.

According to the Finance Bill 2023-24, this rate of tax includes services provided by restaurants including cafes, food (including ice cream) parlors, coffee houses, coffee shops, deras, food huts, eateries, resorts, and similar cooked, prepared or ready-to-eat food service outlets, etc.

The tax rate has been set at 5 percent where payment against services is received through debit or credit cards, mobile wallets, or QR scanning subject to the condition that no input tax adjustment or refund shall be admissible; and 15 percent where payment is received in cash.

