Govt Planning to Collect Over Rs. 72 Billion from Sale of 4G Licenses in FY2023-24

The government has budgeted Rs. 72.597 billion from 4G licenses under the head of non-tax revenue for the next fiscal year of 2023-24 against Rs. 50 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised upward to Rs. 74 billion.

According to the budget documents 2023-24, the government has budgeted Rs. 10 billion from the mobile handset levy for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs. 10 billion for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs. 8 billion.

Under the head of income from property and enterprise (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Surplus), the government has projected to generate Rs. 1.628 billion for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs. 9 billion for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs. 1.628 billion.

The government has budgeted Rs. 7.203 billion in the budget for 2023-24 from Regulatory Authorities (surplus/penalties) against Rs. 695 million budget for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs. 438 million.