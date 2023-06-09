Hina Parvez Wants Young Footballers to Register for Talent Hunt Youth Sports League

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jun 9, 2023 | 6:55 pm

To nurture young talent and promote the sport of football at the grassroots level, the Prime Minister Youth Program has launched the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League. In a tweet, PML-N lawmaker, Hina Parvez Butt invited talented footballers to sign up for the program.

As per the details, this nationwide talent hunt invites all aspiring young footballers to register and seize the opportunity to showcase their talent and skills on a grand stage.

ALSO READ

The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League promises to provide a platform for talented individuals to showcase their abilities, gain exposure, and move closer to their dreams.

Registration for the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is now open and can be completed online at the official website of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program: pmyp.gov.pk.

The user-friendly registration process ensures that youngsters can easily sign up and submit their details, including personal information and a brief overview of their journey.

ALSO READ

Top performers in the league will attract the attention of scouts and talent managers, potentially opening doors to higher levels of competition and professional training.

It is pertinent to mention here that male players across the country between the ages of fifteen and twenty-five are eligible to participate in the trials.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Syra and Shahroz’s Professionalism Earns Admiration During Babylicious Promotions
Read more in lens

proproperty

Builders to Receive Tax Relief for New Construction Projects under Budget 2023-24
Read more in proproperty
close
>