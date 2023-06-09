Hina Parvez Wants Young Footballers to Register for Talent Hunt Youth Sports League

To nurture young talent and promote the sport of football at the grassroots level, the Prime Minister Youth Program has launched the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League. In a tweet, PML-N lawmaker, Hina Parvez Butt invited talented footballers to sign up for the program.

As per the details, this nationwide talent hunt invites all aspiring young footballers to register and seize the opportunity to showcase their talent and skills on a grand stage.

Calling all young footballers! Register for the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League (Football) under the Prime Minister's Youth Program. at https://t.co/Ahkflf5JJJ. This is your chance to show your skills and become the next superstar. Don't miss out! Register today🌟⚽️⚡️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/5qMR8duI1z — Hina Parvez Butt (@hinaparvezbutt) June 9, 2023

The Talent Hunt Youth Sports League promises to provide a platform for talented individuals to showcase their abilities, gain exposure, and move closer to their dreams.

Registration for the Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is now open and can be completed online at the official website of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program: pmyp.gov.pk.

The user-friendly registration process ensures that youngsters can easily sign up and submit their details, including personal information and a brief overview of their journey.

Top performers in the league will attract the attention of scouts and talent managers, potentially opening doors to higher levels of competition and professional training.

It is pertinent to mention here that male players across the country between the ages of fifteen and twenty-five are eligible to participate in the trials.