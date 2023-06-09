Explosive Allegations of Ball-Tampering Surface in Ind Vs. Aus WTC Final

Former cricketer, Basit Ali, has leveled serious allegations of ball-tampering against the Australian team during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

Basit raised concerns about the unusual movement of the ball and the positioning of its shine, particularly during the dismissals of the Indian batting order on the second day.

Basit, who represented Pakistan in 19 Tests, said that traditionally when the shiny part is on the outside, the ball swings towards the slips of the right-handed batters.

The right-handed batter further added that the ball by Mitchell Starc to dismiss Virat Kohli had the shiny part on the outside, yet it swung in, contrary to expectations.

Basit took a critical stance on the on-field umpires and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for failing to detect what he considered a clear case of ball-tampering.

It is worth noting that after amassing an imposing total of 469 runs, the Australian bowling attack came out strong, reducing India to 151-5 by stumps on day two.

Pat Cummins drew first blood by removing Rohit Sharma, while Scott Boland and Cameron Green showcased their skills to dismiss Shubman Gill and Chiteshwar Pujara, respectively.

The left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc generated extra bounce to dismiss Virat Kohli, restricting India to 71 for four before Rahane and Jadeja fought back.