Shahid Afridi Gives Bold Suggestion to PCB Regarding Asia Cup

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has once again responded to the much-debated controversy regarding the venue for the upcoming 50-over Asia Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media, Shahid Afridi suggested that the cricket board should boycott the marquee event if it is shifted from Pakistan to a neutral venue.

While criticizing the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the former all-rounder said that they have money, which is why they can easily influence other cricket boards.

Afridi added that he does not understand the reason for the refusal from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan to play the event on a hybrid model despite agreeing to it earlier.

Responding to a question regarding the statement from the BCB about playing in the UAE, he said that professional cricketers should not worry about weather.

Earlier this year, the former all-rounder said that the PCB has always taken the first step when it comes to bilateral cricket, and it is time for the Indian board to reciprocate.

“I urge the BCCI not to arrive at any decision just like that. They should talk to the PCB chairman at least once before arriving at any decision,” the former captain had said.

Afridi said that it will impact the cricketing relations between the neighboring countries, even in ICC events, if the BCCI is not ready to sit and discuss matters with the PCB.