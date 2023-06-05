UAE Set to Experience Blistering Temperatures Near 50°C

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is getting ready for an extremely hot summer, as temperatures are expected to reach nearly 50°C this week. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted a rise in temperatures across the Emirates, accompanied by dust storms.

On Thursday, Sila in the western region of Abu Dhabi is likely to experience the highest temperature of 48°C. Throughout the week, Abu Dhabi and Dubai will see temperatures in the low 40s, except for a slightly cooler day in Dubai on Friday at 37°C.

Every year, temperatures in UAE start to rise from May onwards, occasionally exceeding 50°C. Sweihan, a town in Al Ain, is renowned as one of the hottest places in the country. In June 2021, it reached a scorching 51.8°C, the highest temperature recorded on Earth that day. In August 2022, the area experienced temperatures above 50°C as well.

Although the coming days will be sunny and intense, there will also be cloudy periods. Wind speeds are expected to reach up to 25 kph, stirring up dust and sand, which could temporarily reduce visibility.

To protect outdoor workers from the extreme summer heat, UAE has a mandatory midday break policy. It will be in effect from 15 June to 15 September, prohibiting outdoor work between 12:30 PM and 3 PM.

The policy was first introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) in 2004. Companies that do not comply may face fines of up to AED 50,000.