Dangerous Hailstorm Kills 9 People in Hyderabad

In the last two days, severe weather conditions including heavy rain, strong winds, hailstorms, and lightning strikes have caused destruction in the Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas divisions, resulting in nine fatalities. These conditions have disrupted daily life in the lower parts of Sindh, leaving millions without power for extended periods.

On Tuesday morning, intense rain and wind caused power outages from 53 Hesco feeders in the Hyderabad division. Additionally, a tower on the Mithi-to-Tando Jan Mohammad transmission line was damaged, cutting off power to five grid stations.

Later in the day, Hyderabad and Kotri experienced more heavy rain and hailstorms, causing damage to vehicles and windows. Reports of uprooted trees and vehicle damage due to strong winds were also received.

In Kotri, a tragic incident occurred when the wall of a barber shop collapsed, killing three children and injuring seven others. The children were identified as Farhana (10), Asma (11), and Muhammad Yusuf (12) who were playing nearby when the wall collapsed.

In Tharparkar desert, rain and hailstorms brought relief from a heatwave but six people lost their lives due to lightning strikes. Three Hindu pilgrims on their way to the Faqir Parbaram temple in Mithi City were struck by lightning and died. Twelve people with burn injuries were taken to Civil Hospital Mithi but unfortunately, three of them passed away.

Other areas in lower Sindh including Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, Tandojan Muhammad, Jamshoro, and Hyderabad also experienced rain and hailstorms on Tuesday. The meteorological department has forecast more rain and thunderstorms in different areas over the next 24 hours. The situation remains difficult as people deal with the aftermath of the heavy rains and the loss of lives and property damage.