Pakistan Women’s Football Team Rises Up 4 Places in FIFA Rankings

In a remarkable development for women’s football in Pakistan, the national team has made significant progress in the latest FIFA rankings, moving up four places to secure the 157th position. This impressive leap comes as a result of their recent performances in international tournaments.

This recent surge in rankings follows the triumphant return of the Pakistan women’s football team to international competition after an eight-year hiatus.

The stage for their comeback was set at the highly anticipated South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship. Making their mark with an emphatic 7-0 victory over the Maldives in the final group stage game, they reignited the passion and dreams of a nation.

The Women in Green then played a 4-nation tournament in Saudi Arabia, along with Comoros and Mauritius, finishing second in the tournament.

Pakistan team began their campaign with an exhilarating last-minute victory against Comoros, setting the tone for their determined efforts. Despite a valiant second-half display, Pakistan suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat against Mauritius in their next match. Their final encounter against Saudi Arabia concluded in a draw, showcasing the team’s resilience and potential.

With this latest achievement, women’s football in Pakistan continues to gain momentum. The team’s consistent efforts and notable performances bode well for the future, as they strive to climb even higher in the global rankings and make their mark on the international stage.

The Green Shirts are currently ranked 33rd in Asia, with the likes of Syria, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, and Bhutan behind them. Australia is the highest-ranked team in AFC, followed by Japan, China, and Korea.

The upcoming friendly fixture window will provide an excellent opportunity for the side to further improve its ranking.

