Captpain Fatima Sana Sets Aims High for Women’s Emerging Asia Cup

Fatima Sana-led Pakistan team will depart later tonight from Karachi for Hong Kong via Dubai to feature in the eight-team ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The T20 tournament will be played from 12 to 21 June at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

Pakistan team is slotted in Group A with Hong Kong, India A, and Nepal. Pakistan will open their campaign on 13 June with a match against Nepal, after which they play Hong Kong and India A on 15 and 17 June, respectively. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals which will be played on 19 June. The final of the tournament will be held on 21 June.

Before the team’s departure, the 14-member squad along with four reserve players took part in the 15-day camp, which was held at the Hanif Mohammad High-Performance Centre in Karachi. The players, under the supervision of the coaching staff, worked on various aspects of T20 cricket including improvised drills, nets sessions, and scenario-based matches.

Before the camp, the players also featured for Strikers in the first phase of the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament held in Karachi last month.

Six players apart from captain Fatima Sana have already represented Pakistan’s women’s team in international cricket. These include Gull Feroza (2 T20Is), Natalia Parvaiz (3 ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (4 ODIs, 2 T20Is), Syeda Aroob Shah (2 ODIs, 5T20Is), Tuba Hassan (1 ODI, 21 T20Is) and Umm-e-Hani (1 ODI).

Other than Aroob, three players – Anoosha Nasir, Eyman Fatima, and Shawaal Zulfiqar have represented Pakistan U19 in the inaugural edition of ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in January this year in South Africa.

Fatima Sana said, “Our training camp in Karachi has laid a strong foundation for our journey in the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. I expect each player to carry the learnings from the camp and showcase their skills with confidence in the tournament”.

In Group A, we have formidable opponents in Nepal, hosts Hong Kong, and India A. I expect our players to approach each match with determination, resilience, and a never-give-up attitude.

Here is the complete squad:

Fatima Sana Anoosha Nasir Eyman Fatima Gull Feroza Gulrukh Lubna Behram Najiha Alvi Natalia Parvaiz Sadaf Shamas Shawaal Zulfiqar Aroob Shah Tuba Hassan Umm-e-Hani Yusra Amir Amber Kainat Dua Majid Fatima Khan Rameen Shamim

ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup Pakistan fixtures;