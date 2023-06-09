Pakistan’s Sports Goods Exports Witness Steep Rise in 2022-23

According to the official Economic Survey document for 2022-23, Pakistan’s sports industry witnessed a steep increase in exports of sporting goods over the past fiscal year.

The exports of sporting goods increased from $259.9 million in 2021-22 to $306.1 million in 2022-23, witnessing an increase of 17.8 percent.

The increase was largely due to the football manufacturing industry, which saw an increase both in quantity and value by 36.5 percent and 33.7 percent, respectively.

Pakistan’s football industry witnessed a boom due to the FIFA World Cup held in Qatar last year, with made-in-Pakistan footballs being used for the mega event. Pakistan produces approximately 70% of the footballs used in various competitions around the world.

“Pakistan produces high-quality hand-stitched footballs with an uncompromised quality of the football, its price, and its performance,” the Economic Survey stated.

Previously, the footballing manufacturing industry witnessed an increase of 37.8 percent in the total exports of football in 2021-22 as compared to the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Meanwhile, gloves exports witnessed a steep decline with a 32.2 percent and 7.5 percent decrease in quantity and value, respectively.

The Sports Goods industry, along with Surgical Goods and Medical industry and Engineering Goods were the best-performing industries over the past year, with many other manufacturing industries reporting a decrease in exports.