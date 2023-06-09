Talk of the Town: Here’s the Smartphone Everyone’s Talking About

Currently, there’s one device that has captured the attention and sparked conversations everywhere, i.e., Infinix SMART 7.

As experts analyze this newest addition of smartphones, SMART 7 stands out for its unparalleled entertainment experience that has been making everyone excited.

Let’s have a glimpse of what tech experts have to say about the Infinix SMART 7 series:

Hateem Tech News: ‘’The extended RAM is a total game-changer. I can use multiple applications at once, and my phone will not slow down or even lag. It is also a bit surprising for me to find the extended RAM option in this price category of smartphones.’’

Najaf Technical: “I was pleasantly surprised by the Infinix SMART 7’s sunlight-readable display. It makes a significant difference, especially when using the phone outdoors. The colors are vibrant, and the clarity is impressive.”

Urdu Point expressed their feedback saying: ‘’Infinix has really hit the sweet spot with the SMART 7’s pricing. At just below Rs 35,000, it’s a great value-for-money phone, considering the features it brings to the table.’’

Tech Craze highlighted, ‘’The sunlight readable feature is great for those who spend a lot of time outdoors. The colors are vibrant, and the clarity is remarkable. It’s a great companion for media consumption on the go.’’

These positive reviews from tech experts further solidify the SMART 7’s position as best entertainment smartphone available. A 7GB extended RAM enabling seamless multitasking, a large 6.6’’ HD+ sunlight readable display, and a massive 5000mAh battery are all the necessary ingredients for a power-packed entertainment experience.

A cherry on the top is the price tag of these smartphones, i.e., the SMART 7 is available for Rs 27,999, whereas the SMART 7 HD is for Rs 23,999.

So, If you’re looking for a smartphone that serves as a complete entertainment package look no further than the Infinix SMART7 series available online on Xpark and also on outlets nationwide!