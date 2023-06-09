United Alpha Gets a Silent Price Hike

Several reports have revealed that United Motors has quietly increased the price of the Alpha Hatchback by Rs. 80,000. When it was launched, the price of the car was Rs. 1,395,000. Its price prior to the latest update was Rs. 1,769,00. Now, the price has become Rs. 1,849,000.
United Alpha was launched in Pakistan in early 2021. Based on the first generation Chery QQ hatchback, the United Alpha is a subcompact hatchback that competes with Kia Picanto and Suzuki Cultus.
The Alpha is available in only one variant that has a 1.0-liter, naturally-aspirated Dual Overhead Cam (DOHC) 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 68 hp and 93 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.
It also has the following features:
Convenience
- Power windows
- Power door locks
- Cupholders
- Remote keyfob
- 4 speaker sound system
- Heater + air conditioner
- Touch-based infotainment screen
- USB connectivity
- Reversing camera
Safety
- Driver and passenger 3-point seatbelts (front and rear)
- Child locks in the rear doors
- 3rd high-mounted brake light
- Front Foglights
- Anti-collision bars on the sides
Unfortunately, United Motors does not have a lot of brand value in the Pakistani market. This implies that if one were to buy a United Alpha or Bravo, the resale value (which plays a huge part in a person’s car-buying decision) would not be as strong as that of the Picanto or the Cultus.
Ultimately, although the Alpha is much cheaper than the Picanto and the Cultus, it is not much of a threat to its competition despite the low price.