Yamaha Expands Free Oil Change Camp Facility Across Pakistan

Last month, Yamaha launched free oil change camps at various locations across Pakistan. Although, the campsites were limited to only four cities in Punjab, which polarized the customers in other cities of Pakistan.

The bike maker has seemingly realized the popularity of this service and has decided to expand it to other cities as well. The camps are located in the following areas:

While a promising development, people still criticize it for being extremely limited. The services are only available in six areas. With the exception of a few, none of these areas are among Pakistan’s biggest bike markets.

Extravagant Parts Prices

A recent social media post has exposed the unreasonable pricing tactics of Yamaha. The photo shows a man holding a single metal nut in his hand, packaged in a clear plastic bag.

The bag has a Yamaha price tag stuck on it, costing a ridiculous Rs. 160. The photo has triggered both, ridicule and anger among the netizens.

Normally, a single metal bolt shown in the photo doesn’t cost more than Rs. 50. Although, true to its tradition and that of the entire industry, Yamaha has priced the bolt ridiculously high.

Therefore, while at the free oil-change campsite, make sure to carry extra money with you in case any part needs to be changed