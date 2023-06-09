Weekly Inflation Falls Below 40% for First Time in Weeks

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended June 8, 2023, increased by 0.21 percent due to an increase in the prices of food items including tomatoes (29.15 percent), onions (20.85 percent), chicken (7.01 percent), potatoes (1.74 percent), tea prepared (1.38 percent) and non-food item, georgette (1.29 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 39.26 percent mainly due to an increase in the prices of cigarettes (138.45 percent), tea lipton (114.93 percent), gas charges for q1 (108.38 percent), wheat flour (101.85 percent), gents sponge chappal (100.33 percent), rice irri-6/9 (79.59 percent), rice basmati broken (79.05 percent), potatoes (77.65 percent), bananas (74.68 percent), chicken (65.53 percent), bread (59.01 percent), pulse moong (56.84 percent), gents sandal (53.89 percent) and pulse mash (53.02 percent), while a decrease was observed in the prices of tomatoes (29.60 percent) and onions (15.85 percent).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 21 (41.18 percent) items increased, 10 (19.61 percent) items decreased and 20 (39.21 percent) items remained stable.

ALSO READ Govt Announces Up to 35% Increase in Salaries and Pensions

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (29.15 percent), onions (20.85 percent), chicken (7.01 percent), potatoes (1.74 percent), tea prepared (1.38 percent), georgette (1.29 percent), rice irri-6/9 (1.26 percent), garlic (1.02 percent), cooked daal (0.58 percent), beef with bone (0.57 percent), toilet soap (0.50 percent), gur (0.32 percent), rice basmati broken (0.32 percent), energy saver (0.26), pulse mash (0.20 percent) and milk fresh (0.12 percent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average include bananas (7.62 percent), LPG (6.60 percent), eggs (3.41 percent), pulse masoor (2.25 percent), pulse moong (2.22 percent), mustard oil (2.16 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (2.02 percent), cooking oil dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.81 percent), pulse gram (0.65 percent) and vegetable ghee dalda/habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.33 percent).