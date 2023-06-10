Brazilian Volleyball Coach To Join Pakistan’s Team Tomorrow

Brazilian volleyball coach, Issanaye Ramires Ferraz, is all set to join the Pakistan national team in Islamabad tomorrow ahead of the upcoming international events.

Last month, the Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) appointed Ramires Ferraz as a coach to revamp the team and improve its performance in the upcoming tournaments.

The national team will participate in the 4th AVC Challenger in Taipei from July 8 to 15, followed by the Asian Championship in Tehran, Iran, from August 18 to 26.

ALSO READ Salman Butt Blames IPL for India’s Troubles in WTC Final

The Men in Green will also participate in the much-awaited 19th edition of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, scheduled from September 23 to October 8.

PVF Chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob hopes that the national side would qualify for the semi-finals in the continental events.

Yaqoob added that PVF has also hired the services of Brazilian trainer, Lucas Ferreira Rodrigues, while a video analyst from Iran has been hired to assist in training the team.

ALSO READ Pakistani Kickboxer Abdullah Chandio Ready for Two Fights in Dubai

The chairman also extended his gratitude to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and sponsor Engro for their support in hiring the coaching staff ahead of the crucial tournaments.

Yaqoob announced a 15-day training camp to be held in Tehran before the Asian Championship, aiming to improve the team’s performance and secure a podium finish.

He revealed that their primary target is to qualify for the World Championship, with the top four placements in Asia being necessary for achieving that goal.