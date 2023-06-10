UAE Astronaut Reveals Stunning View of Pakistan From Space

UAE Astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, has been busy capturing stunning photos from the International Space Station (ISS), and recently, he turned his lens toward Pakistan and India. While his main focus has been on Arab countries during his mission, he took a break last month to snap some shots of the two South Asian nations.

On 10 May, Al Neyadi captured a breathtaking photo of Lahore, Pakistan, also known as the City of Gardens. Just five days later, he worked his magic again and took a stunning image of Lucknow in northern India.

Here is an image of Lahore taken from space by Al Neyadi:

Here is an image of Lucknow captured from space by Al Neyadi:

Al Neyadi’s journey at the ISS began on 3 March, making him the first Arab astronaut to embark on a long-duration space mission.

But that is not it, he also made headlines as the first Arab astronaut to venture outside the station for a spacewalk. He spent seven hours performing maintenance tasks in the vastness of space. He even had the pleasure of celebrating his 42nd birthday up there, with a surprise cake from his fellow astronauts.

Recently, the officials at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre in Dubai congratulated Al Neyadi on completing half of his six-month mission. They commended his unwavering dedication to science and the remarkable strides he has made during this period.

A huge number of Pakistanis are living in UAE, making them one of the largest expat populations there.

