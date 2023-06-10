United Launches Cheapest 150cc Motorcycle in Pakistan

United Autos, a motorcycle assembler and manufacturer based in Lahore, Pakistan, has recently introduced the US150, a 150cc motorcycle, at an astonishingly low price of Rs. 270,000. This makes it the most affordable 150cc motorcycle available in the country.

The US150 was earlier showcased at an auto expo in Lahore, where it was presented alongside other United motorcycles and electric scooters.

The design of the US150 draws inspiration from the popular Honda CB150F, featuring similar style cues and overall comparable size and structure. While the motorcycle originates from China, it resembles its Honda counterpart.

In terms of specifications, the US150 is equipped with a single-cylinder 150cc OHV engine and a basic carburetor setup. It offers a 5-speed gearbox, fulfilling the essential requirements.

Additionally, the motorcycle offers other modern features such as a sporty design, alloy wheels, and a disc brake system, as well as a self-starter.

During the expo, the United US150 was displayed with a price tag in US dollars, costing $1,100. However, it is now being launched at a more affordable rate, which seems to be fair, particularly given the challenging economic situation.

