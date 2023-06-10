Karachi Bans Fishing, Sailing, and Swimming Amid Cyclone Threat

The Karachi administration has banned fishing, sailing, swimming, and bathing in the sea under Section 144 to avoid any untoward incident of shipwreck or drowning. The decision was made in response to the threat of a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) Biparjoy, which is currently located about 910 kilometers south of Karachi.

The VSCS is expected to intensify further and move north-northeast gradually during the next 24 hours. It is then expected to move gradually north-northwestwards during the subsequent three days.

With its probable north-northeast track, the VSCS is expected to bring rain-thunderstorm with some heavy falls and squally winds to the Sindh-Makran coast from Tuesday night, or Wednesday morning. High-intensity winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures.

The Karachi administration has urged citizens to stay safe and avoid going to the sea during this time. Anyone violating the ban will be booked under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.