Almost All of Pakistanis Are Biased Against Women: UN Report

The United Nations (UN) released a report on Monday, highlighting the lack of progress in addressing biases against women in Pakistan. Despite the efforts of campaigns such as MeToo, societal prejudices remain deeply ingrained.

It cites data from the World Values Survey, an international project that examines global shifts in values and beliefs, to update the UN Development Programme (UNDP)’s Gender Social Norms Index (GSNI).

ALSO READ Peshawar Grapples With 136% Surge in Crime

The report reveals that between 2017 and 2022, 99.89 percent of individuals in Pakistan held at least one gender bias, while 98.52 percent had at least two biases. Only 0.11 percent of people had no bias.

The report also looks at gender-specific data and shows that during the same period, 100 percent of women and 99.79 percent of men had at least one bias. No women and only 0.21 percent of men had no gender bias. Biased gender social norms are widespread worldwide, affecting almost 90 percent of individuals across seven analyzed biases.

UNDP stresses that despite the efforts of influential global and local campaigns for women’s rights, including MeToo, biases against women have not improved over the past decade. The report shows that 69 percent of the global population still believes men make better political leaders than women, while only 27 percent believe equal rights for women are essential for democracy.

Additionally, 46 percent believe men are more entitled to job opportunities, and 43 percent believe men excel as business leaders. A quarter of the population finds it acceptable for a man to physically harm his wife, and 28 percent believe higher education is more important for men.

ALSO READ Unemployment of Educated Youth is Higher Than Those Without Degree in Sindh

These biases create significant barriers for women and have led to the erosion of women’s rights in many parts of the world, according to the report. Overcoming biased gender social norms is essential for achieving gender equality and the Sustainable Development Goals, says the UNDP.

Sadly, progress on gender biases coincides with declining human development metrics, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the UN’s latest findings. Pedro Conceicao, director of the UNDP’s Human Development Report Office, emphasizes that social norms that impede women’s rights also hinder broader societal development. Therefore, ensuring freedom and agency for women benefits everyone.