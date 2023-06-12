Authorities Ordered to Urgently Clear Kalam Road

The National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) have been told to clear and repair roads in Bahrain and Kalam on an urgent basis.

The Federal Minister for Communication Maulana Asad Mahmood issued this order after receiving a notification by K.P. Minister for Excise and Narcotics Control Haji Manzoor Khan Afridi. The major road was severely damaged by river inundation.

ALSO READ Babusar Road Cleared for Traffic Before Holiday Season

After hearing from elders in Kalam, Bahrain, and nearby villages, Afridi contacted the federal minister for communication, who ordered NHA to speed up relief efforts and reopen the route.

The federal and provincial ministers closely observed road clearance and relief efforts in Swat through the communications department’s monitoring room. Heavy machinery and three emergency contractors opened the Bahrain Road for limited traffic.

Bahrain Bazaar and Daral Khwar powerhouse were also safeguarded. Mahmood also ordered FWO to clear the Swat and Kalam Rivers to prevent floodwaters from reaching Bahrain Bazaar and other riverbank settlements.

ALSO READ Changan is Offering Priority Delivery for Oshan X7 With Price Lock

With the tourism season fast approaching, the authorities have been ordered to expedite the clearance efforts to avoid any major mishaps and ease the flow of traffic in the area.