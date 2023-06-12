Changan is Offering Priority Delivery for Oshan X7 With Price Lock

The carmakers’ struggle continues with persistent import restrictions and dollar rate instability. Under such circumstances, any promising developments in the car industry seem implausible.

However, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) has come forward with a special offer for SUV buyers. According to the latest update, the company is offering instant delivery and price lock on the purchase of a new Oshan X7 SUV.

The company posted several teasers prior to this announcement, sparking speculations that the Oshan X7 may be getting a new variant or a feature. Turns out that the teasers were just to garner public interest to boost the SUV’s sales.

While the delivery time for the SUV is currently unknown, the offer is likely available for a limited time and units only.

Details

Changan Oshan X7 made its official debut in Pakistan on March 7, 2022, in Karachi as a competitor to Chery Tiggo 8 and Kia Sorento. The company launched Oshan X7 in two variants — Comfort and FutureSense.

Both variants have a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 185 horsepower (hp) and 300 Newton-meter (Nm) of torque to the front wheels only, via a 7-speed DCT automatic transmission.

The SUV is also loaded with modern tech and safety features. All of it comes with a hefty price tag between Rs. 8.55 million and Rs. 9.2 million. Regardless, however, Oshan remains the cheapest offering among its competitors.