Babusar Road Cleared for Traffic Before Holiday Season

The travel ban on Babusar, Naran Highway, has been lifted with the holiday season around the corner.

According to the tourism department, the road to Babusar Top has been cleared allowing everyone to travel seamlessly. The advisory states that the road will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The tourism department has warned tourists and locals to travel cautiously on the road to Babusar Top. It should be noted that the district administration of Diamar imposed a ban on traveling to the northern areas via Naran Highay and Babusar.

ALSO READ Changan is Offering Priority Delivery for Oshan X7 With Price Lock

Last week, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mansehra shared a travel advisory, requesting tourists and locals not to travel through Babusar Pass amid bad weather conditions and the risk of an avalanche.

He added that further updates would be shared after the road has been completely cleared. DC Mansehra said that tourists should avoid traveling to Babusar Top until the weather settles.