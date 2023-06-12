News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Babusar Road Cleared for Traffic Before Holiday Season

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 12, 2023 | 4:06 pm
The scenic landscape at Babusar Pass

The travel ban on Babusar, Naran Highway, has been lifted with the holiday season around the corner.

According to the tourism department, the road to Babusar Top has been cleared allowing everyone to travel seamlessly. The advisory states that the road will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm.

The tourism department has warned tourists and locals to travel cautiously on the road to Babusar Top. It should be noted that the district administration of Diamar imposed a ban on traveling to the northern areas via Naran Highay and Babusar.

ALSO READ

Last week, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Mansehra shared a travel advisory, requesting tourists and locals not to travel through Babusar Pass amid bad weather conditions and the risk of an avalanche.

He added that further updates would be shared after the road has been completely cleared. DC Mansehra said that tourists should avoid traveling to Babusar Top until the weather settles.


lens

TikTok Star Hareem Shah Gets Teary-Eyed After Sandal Khattak’s Arrest [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Builders to Receive Tax Relief for New Construction Projects under Budget 2023-24
Read more in proproperty
close
>