Brilliant Bacha Khan Medical Graduate Secures 20 Gold Medals

The second convocation of Bacha Khan Medical College Mardan took place on Saturday. During the event, degrees and gold medals were awarded to the graduating students.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali who served as the chief guest, as well as Dr. Riaz Anwar Health Advisor to the Caretaker Provincial Cabinet, Dr. Amjad Ali Dean of the College, and other esteemed faculty members.

450 students received their degrees from Governor Ghulam Ali, having completed their studies at Bacha Khan Medical College between 2017 and 2021. Additionally, 53 students were recognized for their exceptional achievements with gold medals.

One standout recipient was Dr. Nabila Bibi, a 2019 graduate who received 20 gold medals for her performance during her five-year MBBS program. Dr. Nabila Bibi, from Chatrapalan village in Mansehra, thanked her family and parents for their support and prayers.

Another distinguished graduate was Rukhshanda Afsar, who received 19 gold medals during the convocation. Dr. Rukhshanda Afsar, from Abbottabad and currently training in the Cardiology Department of Ayub Medical College, attributed her success to her parents’ prayers and her own hard work.

Governor Ghulam Ali congratulated the parents of the successful students during the ceremony and made a notable announcement recognizing Bacha Khan Dental College announcing free education for disabled students.

