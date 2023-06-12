Hours-Long Load-Shedding Starts as Temperatures Rise Across Pakistan

Pakistan continues to grapple with a significant electricity shortfall as the demand for power outstrips the available supply.

According to recent data, the country’s total electricity generation stands at 20,552 MW, while the demand has soared to 26,000 MW, resulting in a shortfall of 6,348 MW.

As a consequence, various regions across the country are experiencing up to 8 hours of load-shedding.

The shortfall in electricity generation is largely attributed to several factors, including the limited capacity of the private thermal power plants, which contribute 11,284 MW to the national grid.

The shortfall is further compounded by the intermittent availability of solar power generation, which stands at 2,234 MW, and atomic power plants that generate 2,148 MW. The contribution from wind power plants amounts to 1,048 MW.

The prolonged outages impact daily life, affecting businesses, households, and essential services.

Addressing the electricity shortfall should be the top priority of the government and it must ensure an uninterrupted power supply to alleviate the hardships faced by the people.