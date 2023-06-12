Kuwait Unveils New Visa to Boost its Economy

Kuwait has introduced a new type of visa, according to local media reports. The visa is designed to allow people to enter the country for sports, culture, and social activities.

This decision was made by Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, who is the Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister, and Acting Defense Minister. The aim is to boost the sporting and tourism economies in Kuwait.

The visa will be granted by the General Directorate for Residency Affairs. To apply for the visa, individuals need to go through a sports club, social organization, cultural association, or any other approved group. They must follow the guidelines set by the authorities. This process ensures that the visa is obtained through an authorized channel.

Once issued, the sporting and cultural visas will be valid for three months. If needed, they can be renewed for up to one year from the original issuance. This means that individuals can stay in Kuwait for an extended period if they continue to participate in sports, cultural events, or social activities.

Kuwait aims to make it easier for people interested in sports, culture, and social engagements to enter the country. This change is expected to have a positive impact on Kuwait’s sports and tourism sectors, ultimately benefiting the country’s economy.