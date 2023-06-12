Indian Army Officer Accused of Sexually Assaulting Soldier’s Wife

In a recent unfortunate event, an officer of the Indian Army has been accused of sexually assaulting the wife of a fellow soldier. The incident occurred in Tamil Nadu, where the officer allegedly harassed and sexually assaulted the soldier’s wife.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the soldier’s First Information Report (FIR) was reportedly dismissed, possibly due to the influence of the officer.

The Indian Army is known to have high rates of suicide and desertion globally. Studies and surveys suggest that mistreatment by senior officers is a contributing factor to frustration and sexual violence among soldiers.

India has been labeled as the “rape capital” of the world, and the Indian Army cannot evade accountability for such crimes. The lack of a strong justice system within the Indian Army exacerbates the problem, leading to demoralization among its members. As a result, soldiers resort to unofficial means to seek justice for their families, who are being victimized by their own superiors.

Via Express News