IJP Road to Get Special Lane For Slow Drivers

The municipal agency has decided to construct service lanes on IJP Road to accommodate slow-moving vehicles.

The officials of the civic organization reviewed the progress of the IJP Road project and asserted that the addition of service lanes to the project’s design would be of great assistance to ‘slow commuters’.

The civic agency will also beautify service lanes with green belts and flowers, giving the commuters a green appearance. It will also aid in decreasing traffic and accidents on the main thoroughfare.

The municipal administrators anticipated that the redesigned IJP Road would attract commuters with its attractive new appearance and additional amenities to make their travel more comfortable.

The beautification is ongoing at eight various locations in Islamabad. The green belts, street lights, landscaping, flower gardens, and boundary walls are being made to make driving convenient and enjoyable.

This mega project has encountered a number of obstacles over the past few years, prompting the contractors to request additional time to complete it.

While the road’s official opening date is still uncertain, the project will be completed soon. The administration has received some criticism from the people for deciding to construct the service lane “at the eleventh hour”.