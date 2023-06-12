Punjab Launches Family Planning Awareness Campaign

The Department of Welfare, Punjab has recently initiated a new awareness campaign aimed at promoting equal educational opportunities for children.

Led by Secretary Population Welfare Salman Ijaz and Director General Population Welfare Department Saman Roy, the department has successfully implemented various mass media campaigns to raise awareness on this important issue.

Secretary Population Welfare Salman Ejaz emphasized the significance of education and training for both sons and daughters, highlighting that every child deserves equal rights.

He stressed the importance of nurturing daughters with trust and love, while also emphasizing the need to prioritize children’s education and overall development.

Director General Population Welfare Saman Roy discussed the newspaper awareness campaign, stating its objective is to encourage parents to recognize their primary responsibility in providing the best upbringing and education for their children.

It is essential for parents to plan their family size based on available resources to ensure that every child receives proper care, including clothing, food, shelter, education, and other necessary facilities, without any discrimination.

Furthermore, Saman Roy emphasized that parents hold the primary responsibility for educating their children, as they are better positioned to understand the needs of their older children within the household.

The Department of Welfare, Punjab’s new awareness campaign seeks to foster a mindset that values equal opportunities for all children and encourages parents to actively participate in their children’s education and overall well-being.

By raising awareness and promoting responsible family planning, the department aims to create a society where every child can thrive and reach their full potential.