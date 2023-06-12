Saudi Arabia Arrests Over 11,000 in a Week For Residency and Labor Violations

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) in Saudi Arabia have arrested over 11, 600 individuals within one week over multiple types of violations, including residency and labor.

Saudi Ministry of Interior (MoI) made this announcement on social media, stating that the individuals were arrested from 1 to 7 June 2023.

ALSO READ Brilliant Bacha Khan Medical Graduate Secures 20 Gold Medals

خلال أسبوع.. ضبط 11610 مخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود. ⁧#وطن_بلا_مخالف pic.twitter.com/DEukmap7ye — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) June 10, 2023

According to the Ministry, various LEAs took part in this operation. They identified 6,303 residency violations, 4,136 border security violations, and 1,171 labor law violations.

The Ministry also noted that 619 people were arrested for trying to enter the country illegally through borders. At the same time, 19 were taken into custody for attempting to flee the Kingdom unlawfully.

As outlined in the law, anyone involved in assisting illegal entry into Saudi Arabia may be imprisoned for 15 years and fined up to $267,000.

Currently, Over 29,399 people are facing legal proceedings over residency, border security, and labor law breaches. Out of these, 23,381 have been sent to embassies for getting travel documents, 1,303 have been asked to complete reservations, and 7,445 have been deported.

ALSO READ Good News and Bad News for New Car Buyers

Riyadh Air’s First Plane Unveiled

We are delighted to unveil the first of two #RiyadhAir livery designs, a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance. The #FutureTakesFlight#aPIFCompany pic.twitter.com/CxLeV45IJD — Riyadh Air (@RiyadhAir) June 4, 2023

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air unveiled its first plane on Sunday. The airline was announced in March 2023 by Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, who is also the Chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

Taking to Twitter, Riyadh Air revealed the first of two vibrant designs, which it described as, “a perfect blend of cutting-edge technology and timeless elegance.”