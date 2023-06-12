Systems Limited and IBM Showcase Cutting-Edge Technology at ‘Go Limitless’

Systems Limited, in collaboration with its partner IBM, hosted Go Limitless, an event focused on business automation, API-led integration, advanced analytics and AI Ops. At Go Limitless, business leaders and technology executives gathered valuable insights into navigating today’s digital landscape.

The event, held at Karachi’s Marriot Hotel, showcased System Limited’s expertise in the industry and its longstanding partnership with IBM.

The event commenced with Sarah Irfan from the marketing team emphasizing reinvention as a crucial driver of digital transformation for modern businesses. She highlighted how this approach is reshaping strategies across diverse industries.

Mairaj Yousuf, General Manager Pakistan at Systems Limited, provided a synopsis of the company’s technology offerings and discussed how enterprise-grade intelligent tools bring value to organizations. He further emphasized the vital partnership between Systems Limited and IBM and its valued contribution to the IT industry.

Moving forward, Sarmad Khero, Brand Partner Leader Pakistan Automation, Data & AI at IBM, briefed the audience on the use of Enterprise Hybrid Integration with IBM Cloud Pak.

He stressed that effortless integration is the key to success in the new normal and explained how IBM empowers businesses through automated services, reducing operational costs.

Asna Javed, Associate Automation Partner & Technical Specialist at IBM, delved into the ways business automation enables enterprises to leverage growth and performance, becoming disruptive organizations of the future.

Moving ahead with the event, Ali Imran Khan, Deputy CIO at Meezan Bank, presented their customer success story about how Systems Limited empowered Meezan Bank with seamless automation and integration services to maximize their business potential and achieve digital transformation goals.

Next up, Muhammad Arslan Mughal, VP Infrastructure Services at Systems Limited, shared Systems Limited’s platform-agnostic approach that modernizes and future-proof business applications with AI Ops and accelerated operational efficiency.

He stressed the increasing value that integration software brings to today’s businesses to help them become value drivers.

Proceeding forward with the event, Chaudhry Sohail, Head of Data Science for Banking Solutions at Systems Limited, moderated a panel discussion where he discussed with his guests the potential of data monetization for financial institutions and actionable outcomes that key industry players can take to promote digital transformation efforts with data-driven decision making.

The event concluded with closing comments from Shaukat Khokhar, Country Manager Partner Ecosystem at IBM, followed by an interactive networking session where technology experts from Systems Limited and IBM addressed individual business concerns and queries from the audience.