Parents Demand Government to Reverse School Fee Increase

During a press conference at the Bajaur Press Club, parents of students at Mahmood Cadet College appealed to the government to reconsider the increase in fees. Omar Khattab and other parents expressed their concerns and asked the government to reverse its decision.

The parents cited the current economic climate and high inflation as a reason why they cannot afford the new fees. They noted that the monthly fee has increased from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 7,000 and the admission fee has risen from Rs. 34,000 to Rs. 60,500.

In contrast, other colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), such as Razmak, Wana, and Spinkai, have not changed their fee. This difference highlights the unfair burden on the parents of Mahmood Cadet College students.

They pleaded with the caretaker KP Chief Minister (CM) Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, Peshawar Corps Commander, and other high-ranking officials to consider the plight of those living in the merged districts. They hope that these leaders will take action to address the situation.