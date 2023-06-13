Punjab Quran Board Bans Quranic Verses on Sheets Covering Graves

The Punjab Quran Board (POB) has decided to prohibit printing Quranic verses on sheets that are placed on shrines and graves. This decision was made during a meeting of the PQB chaired by Qari Hanif Jallundhari.

The council based its decision on the recommendations of the Council of Islamic Ideology and the religious edicts provided by scholars representing all four schools of thought.

ALSO READ Islamabad to Get Light Railway Transit Service Soon

The president of the Quran Publishers Association, along with other office-bearers, supported this decision. They urged the government to enforce the ban by issuing directives to the relevant authorities and departments.

During a meeting held on Monday, members of the Quran Publishers Association emphasized the need for the proper implementation of the ban.

ALSO READ Govt to Increase Petroleum Tax to Rs. 60 Per Liter Without Parliament Approval

They highlighted the issue of thousands of thin cloth sheets being placed on graves each year, which are then subject to damage from strong winds and rain. Consequently, the torn pieces end up being stepped on by people and animals since there are no proper arrangements for their disposal. This disrespectful treatment of the Quranic verses is a concern, and the sheets are also misused by drug addicts.

Scholars have long been advocating for this ban, and numerous decrees and recommendations have been issued in support of the ban. The Council of Islamic Ideology, in particular, has provided its endorsement for this measure.